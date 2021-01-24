Jarry was the first goalie off for morning skate and is expected to start Sunday's home game against the Rangers.
Jarry lost his first two starts of the season, but he got back on track in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers, stopping 31 pucks in the process. Head coach Mike Sullivan hasn't confirmed that Jarry is in net, but being the first goalie off has been a reliable indicator so far.
