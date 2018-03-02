Jarry allowed five goals on 33 shots in relief of an ineffective Casey DeSmith on Thursday. His team took an 8-4 loss to the Bruins.

DeSmith allowed three goals in the first 5:27, and Boston kept the pressure on Jarry by scoring two more goals in the first period and three more in the second. The duo should continue to split time in net with Matt Murray (concussion) on the shelf.