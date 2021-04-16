Jarry stopped 26 of 27 shots through overtime but ultimately took a 2-1 shootout loss Thursday against the Flyers.

Jarry took a 1-0 lead into the third period but gave up the tying goal to Jakub Voracek early in that frame. Later, he watched Jake Guentzel open the scoring in the shootout, but Claude Giroux tied it in the same round and Sean Couturier beat Jarry in the next one to drop Jarry's record to a still-impressive 17-8-3. He hasn't taken a regulation loss since March 18, so Jarry remains a strong choice in the fantasy realm, this minor setback notwithstanding.