Jarry will be in goal for Saturday's road game in San Jose, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry is looking to get back on track after dropping back-to-back starts. Prior to losing two in a row, the Penguins' netminder had reeled off four straight wins. The Sharks reside near the bottom of the standings, so on paper, this is a great matchup for the 24-year-old netminder.