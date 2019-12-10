Jarry will defend the home goal in Tuesday's matchup against the Canadiens, Dave Molinari of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Jarry is coming off back-to-back shutouts, where he steered away 61 shots to take down the Blues and Coyotes. The 24-year-old will start for the third time in four games, and if he stays hot, Jarry figures to take over as the No. 1 netminder in Pittsburgh. Montreal enters the contest seventh in the league with 3.23 goals per road contest.