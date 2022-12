Jarry stopped 32-of-36 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

It may have been a loss, but he's been on a roll since early November. Jarry is 11-0-3 in his past 14 games, trailing just Tom Barrasso (14-0-1 from March 9-April 14, 1993) for the longest point streak by a goalie in Penguins history.