Jarry saved 30 of 32 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Friday. Florida's third goal was scored on an empty net.

Jarry was dealt his third straight loss, though he did his part tonight. The contest was tied 1-1 going into the final frame, but Florida outshot Pittsburgh 12-5 in the final frame, so the outcome isn't shocking. Jarry has an 8-10-2 record, 2.48 GAA and .918 save percentage in 20 contests this season. Among the nine goaltenders who have suffered at least eight regulation losses this campaign, Jarry has by far the best GAA -- John Gibson is second at 2.82 -- which highlights the lack of offensive support the Penguins netminder has been given.