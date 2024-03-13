Jarry made 37 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Senators on Tuesday.

Jarry played a heck of a game, holding the Senators at bay all night until finally getting beat by Jake Sanderson halfway through the third period. The Penguins made a game of it, scoring with 23 seconds left with Jarry on the bench, but eventually Drake Batherson ended the game in overtime for an Ottawa win. The 28-year old netminder has one win in his past six games and it does not look to get better for the struggling Penguins as this was their third loss in a row.