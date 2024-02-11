Jarry stopped 29 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Talbot was sharp for the most part Saturday, but a pair of Jets goals in the first period proved enough to stick him with a 2-1 defeat. He couldn't stop a Mark Scheifele slap shot from an odd-man rush or a Nino Niederreiter backhand finish but was able to keep the Jets at bay for the remainder of the game. His teammates just couldn't solve opposing netminder Connor Hellebuyck with more than one goal. The 28-year-old netminder has gone 3-3-2 with a solid .914 save percentage since the start of January. He'll likely be back between the pipes Wednesday when Pittsburgh hosts the Panthers.