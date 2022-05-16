Jarry (foot) allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 7.

Jarry was healthy enough to make his playoff debut in a win-or-go-home situation. He played fairly well, but Artemi Panarin's power-play tally 4:46 into overtime ended the Penguins' season. Despite the unfortunate result, Jarry can take some positives from 2021-22, as he cemented himself as the Penguins' starter. He posted a personal-best 2.42 GAA and a .919 save percentage while going 34-18-6 in a career-high 58 appearances during the regular season. The foot injury that cost him the last month prior to Sunday is unlikely to be something that carries over into the start of the 2022-23 campaign.