Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 23 saves in victory
Jarry stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's win over the Islanders.
Jarry has taken over the crease with Matt Murray (lower body) sidelined and he's sporting a terrific .921 save percentage in eight appearances. He hasn't been perfect in each of his two recent starts, allowing a total of seven goals, but Jarry has suffered just one regulation loss this season and has looked great. The youngster is finding ways to win games and can be rolled out with confidence while Murray is out.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gives up four in one-goal loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Making third straight start Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Dominant again•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starts in blue paint Saturday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Accomplishes first career shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...