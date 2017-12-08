Jarry stopped 23 of 26 shots in Thursday's win over the Islanders.

Jarry has taken over the crease with Matt Murray (lower body) sidelined and he's sporting a terrific .921 save percentage in eight appearances. He hasn't been perfect in each of his two recent starts, allowing a total of seven goals, but Jarry has suffered just one regulation loss this season and has looked great. The youngster is finding ways to win games and can be rolled out with confidence while Murray is out.