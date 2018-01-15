Jarry stopped 26 of 28 shots in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

It was the fourth consecutive start for Jarry, who has taken over the cage in the absence of Matt Murray (personal). The youngster has looked rock-solid in consecutive victories and advances to 9-3-2 on the season with a .923 save percentage. Jarry is certainly worth getting in your lineup right now, as the Metropolitan Division race is heating up heading into the second half of the season and the Penguins are right in the thick of it.