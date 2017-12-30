Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 31 saves in loss to Canes
Jarry stopped 31 of 33 shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to Carolina.
With Matt Murray (undisclosed) nursing a day-to-day ailment, Jarry could see an uptick in starts for the immediate future. The rookie netminder has been a serviceable fantasy asset with five wins, a .921 save percentage and 2.40 GAA through 12 appearances this season, so he's worth a look in most settings. There's also a chance Jarry provides more than just fleeting value, as Murray's closing in on injury-prone status.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod against Canes•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Plays well in relief against Ducks•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bounces back in loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Leaves in loss after poor first period•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Saturday against Toronto•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...