Jarry stopped 31 of 33 shots during Friday's 2-1 loss to Carolina.

With Matt Murray (undisclosed) nursing a day-to-day ailment, Jarry could see an uptick in starts for the immediate future. The rookie netminder has been a serviceable fantasy asset with five wins, a .921 save percentage and 2.40 GAA through 12 appearances this season, so he's worth a look in most settings. There's also a chance Jarry provides more than just fleeting value, as Murray's closing in on injury-prone status.