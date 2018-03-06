Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 35 saves in OT win
Jarry stopped 35 of 38 shots during Monday's 40-3 overtime win against Calgary.
With consecutive victories, Jarry might be the front-runner for starts while Matt Murray (concussion) is out of action. The rookie's .913 save percentage and 2.69 GAA aren't high-end marks, but as long as he's backstopping the high-powered Penguins, he projects to remain a solid source of wins when patrolling the blue paint.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will start Monday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bounces back versus Islanders•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will be deployed against Isles•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Lit up in relief•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Added to NHL roster on emergency basis•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bumped down to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...