Jarry stopped 35 of 38 shots during Monday's 40-3 overtime win against Calgary.

With consecutive victories, Jarry might be the front-runner for starts while Matt Murray (concussion) is out of action. The rookie's .913 save percentage and 2.69 GAA aren't high-end marks, but as long as he's backstopping the high-powered Penguins, he projects to remain a solid source of wins when patrolling the blue paint.