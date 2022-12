Jarry stopped 38 of 39 shots in a 4-1 win against Columbus on Tuesday.

Jarry surrendered the first goal of the game at 1:00 of the first period, but he was perfect after that to earn the victory. He's won his last three games, and has allowed two or fewer goals in five of his last seven games. He's 11-3-3 record with a 2.75 GAA and .919 save percentage in 17 starts this season.