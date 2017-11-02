Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Making season debut Thursday
Jarry will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Flames.
Jarry hasn't been great in the minors this season, compiling a 3-2-0 record while maintaining a sub-par 3.18 GAA and .897 save percentage over five appearances. The 22-year-old backstop will look to earn his first NHL win Thursday in a highly favorable road matchup with a Flames club that's only averaging 2.25 goals per game this campaign, 30th in the NHL.
