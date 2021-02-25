Jarry will protect the road net in Thursday's game versus the Capitals, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Jarry has reclaimed the throne as Pittsburgh's No. 1 goalie, as he's registered a .932 save percentage and a 4-1-0 record over the last five games. In that stretch, he's gone 2-1-0 against the Capitals with a .916 save percentage.