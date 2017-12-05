Jarry will guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Rangers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry has been fantastic in his last two starts, turning aside 66 of the 67 shots he faced en route to back-to-back victories over the Sabres. The 22-year-old backstop will look to stay hot and pick up a fifth consecutive win Tuesday in a home matchup with a Rangers squad that's averaging 3.25 goals per game on the road this campaign, fifth in the NHL.