Jarry will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus Philadelphia, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Jarry wasn't great in his last start Thursday against the Flyers, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 4-3 loss. The 25-year-old netminder will attempt to shake off that sub-par performance and return to the win column in a rematch with the same Philadelphia squad Saturday.