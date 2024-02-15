Jarry turned aside 18 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Florida.

Four of the five goals against Jarry came during a nine-minute stretch in the second period, as the Penguins got consistently out-worked and the Panthers seemed to get every bounce. Jarry has lost four of his last six starts, continuing an odd statistical season in general for the 28-year-old netminder -- he leads the NHL with six shutouts and his 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage are among the better ratios in his career, but he's on track to post a losing record for the first time at 14-16-4.