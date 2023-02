Jarry (upper body) is still considered day-to-day but may be available versus San Jose on Tuesday.

Jarry has played in just two games over the Penguins' last 15 contests due to various injury concerns. When healthy, the 27-year-old netminder is sporting a 16-5-5 record with a 2.65 GAA and one shutout. Once cleared to play, Jarry should reclaim his place between the pipes and figures to see the bulk of the workload.