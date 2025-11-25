Jarry (lower body) could be in the lineup against the Sabres on Wednesday after head coach Dan Muse told reporters, "I would expect that he would be available for us tomorrow," Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry's return to the lineup doesn't necessarily mean he'll get the starting nod, especially with both Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov still on the lineup -- though Murashov could be sent back to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in order to activate Jarry off injured reserve. Prior to his injury absence, Jarry was putting together a strong start to the year, going 5-2-0 with a 2.60 GAA and one shutout.