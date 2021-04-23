Jarry made 30 saves in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Jarry was lucky to beat New Jersey on Tuesday but rebounded nicely in the rematch. The Devils actually out-shot Pittsburgh 31-23, but Jarry was much better than the Devils duo of Aaron Dell and Scott Wedgewood. The way those two are playing, New Jersey could put them both in the crease at the same time and still not get Jarry-caliber goaltending. Pittsburgh will host the Devils for a third straight game Saturday before the Bruins come to town Sunday, so Jarry and Casey DeSmith will each likely get one game in net over the weekend.