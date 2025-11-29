Jarry stopped 26 of 29 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Jarry has won consecutive games since returning from a lower-body injury. This is the first time all year he's started back-to-back contests, which suggests he may take more than a 50-50 share of the starts moving forward, leaving Arturs Silovs in the backup role. Jarry is 7-2-0 with a 2.58 GAA and a .912 save percentage over nine starts this season. Silovs will likely be between the pipes for Saturday's home game versus the Maple Leafs.