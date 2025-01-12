Jarry stopped all five shots he faced after replacing Alex Nedeljkovic midway through the second period during Saturday's 5-0 loss to Ottawa.

The Senators took their foot off the gas over the final half of the game with a comfortable 5-0 lead, and Jarry wasn't really tested. The 29-year-old goalie hasn't won a game since Christmas, going 0-1-2 over his last four appearances, but his 2.73 GAA and .900 save percentage are superior to Nedeljkovic's recent work. The duo will likely work in a timeshare unless one of them can heat up and seize the top job.