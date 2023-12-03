Jarry made 31 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss Saturday to the Flyers.

Owen Tippett scored late in the second on a breakaway with a backhander that threaded the needle between Jarry's blocker and pad. Scott Laughton then beat him in the third with a short-handed goal backhand after he stripped Evgeni Malkin of the puck in his own zone. Tyson Foerster snapped a puck past from the left face-off circle later in the third to push the Flyers ahead 3-2. Jarry is 2-3-2 in his last seven starts, and then Pens are 4-4-2 in their last 10. The Pens cannot get anything going on the power play, so Jarry gets no buffer. That will change soon, so he's a pretty solid fantasy play.