Jarry stopped all 28 shots he faced in Wednesday's 3-0 win over St. Louis.

Jarry continues to take advantage of his increased opportunities while No. 1 netminder Matt Murray battles through a slump. Jarry has received the starting nod in four of the last six games and has held the opponent to two goals or fewer in three of those four starts. In 10 games this season, Jarry is now 6-4-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .936 save percentage. It's entirely possible Pittsburgh continues to ride the hot hand here.