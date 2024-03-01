Jarry stopped 26 of 28 shots in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Kraken.

Jarry's three-game winning streak came to a close, though there's no reason to pin this loss on the goalie. The 28-year-old put in a solid effort and got no help from the Penguins' offense, which was stymied by Philipp Grubauer. Jarry is down to 17-18-4 with a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 40 appearances this season. The Penguins have a back-to-back up next with stops in Calgary on Saturday and Edmonton on Sunday -- expect Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic to split those games.