Jarry made a season-high 39 saves in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Washington.

It would be difficult to lay any blame at the feet of Jarry, who was victimized by wrist shots from high-danger scoring areas in close on all three Washington goals. Regardless, Jarry has managed to hold his opponent to fewer than three goals only once in eight starts this season, resulting in a leaky 3.74 GAA and .875 save percentage. Both of those marks are in stark contrast to the 2.43 and .921 he posted over 33 appearances a season ago. Leave him on your bench or on the waiver wire until he shows signs of elevating his performance.