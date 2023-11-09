Jarry (face) will not play Thursday in LA, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarry was injured Thursday when he was struck in the face by the puck after his helmet was knocked off, courtesy of the Ducks' Adam Henrique. Magnus Hellberg is expected to get the start with Joel Blomqvist as his backup after Blomqvist was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Thursday. Jarry picked up the win Thursday, stopping all 21 shots in the first two periods before he was forced to leave the game. Jarry is 4-5-0 with a 2.52 GAA and .907 save percentage this season.