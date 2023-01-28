Jarry (upper body) was not at practice Saturday as he is still rehabbing off the ice, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Jarry has missed the last two games and with the Penguins off until Feb. 7 after Saturday's tilt versus San Jose. Jarry is 16-5-5 with a 2.65 GAA and a .921 save percentage. Jarry has missed nine of the Penguins' previous 11 games, as he was out from Jan. 5-18 with a lower-body injury. The Penguins are hopeful that Jarry will return after the All-Star break as he is their undisputed No. 1 goaltender.