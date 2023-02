Jarry (upper body) is "getting real close," but he won't play Tuesday against the Sharks, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Although Jarry will miss a seventh straight contest Tuesday, it sounds like his absence should be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Once given the green light, Jarry, who's gone 16-5-5 while posting a 2.65 GAA and a .921 save percentage through 27 games this season, will reclaim his role as Pittsburgh's No. 1 netminder.