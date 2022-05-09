Jarry (foot) was once again limited to a solo practice session and won't be in the lineup against the Rangers on Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Until Jarry can be a full practice participant, fantasy players should be expecting Louis Domingue to continue to serve as the starter for Pittsburgh. Still, despite his extended absence, Jarry has already missed nine games dating back to the regular season, the 27-year-old netminder figures to immediately reclaim the No. 1 job for the Penguins once cleared to play.