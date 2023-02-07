Jarry (upper body) is progressing in his recovery but won't be an option against the Avalanche on Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Jarry has played in just two of the Pens' last 12 games due to various injuries and will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to his most recent upper-body issue. Once cleared to play, Jarry should immediately reclaim his spot as the starter in Pittsburgh. If he remains unavailable heading into a back-to-back against the Ducks and Kings on Friday and Saturday, respectively, then Casey DeSmith figures to split the games with Dustin Tokarski.