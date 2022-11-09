Jarry will not be in goal against the Capitals on Wednesday, Penguins' play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

This news contradicts early reports about Jarry starting after he skipped the optional skate Wednesday. There is no indication that the 27-year-old netminder is dealing with any sort of injury, rather the team has been splitting the crease between Jarry and Casey DeSmith in the hopes somebody can end their seven-game losing streak. Jarry should get the nod during Pittsburgh's upcoming back-to-back against Toronto and Montreal on Friday and Saturday, respectively.