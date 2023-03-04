Jarry is under the weather and will not start in Florida on Saturday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry is well enough to back up Casey DeSmith on Saturday but lost his expected start. Jarry has won his last three starts, giving up seven goals on 83 shots. He is 19-7-5 with a 2.77 GAA and .916 save percentage this season. Jarry is expected to be good to go Tuesday versus Columbus, the next time the Penguins see action.