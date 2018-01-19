Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Not starting Thursday
Despite an earlier report from NHL.com to the contrary, Jarry will serve as the backup to Casey DeSmith on Thursday, Pens' Radio and TV personality Josh Getzoff reports.
Jarry would have been slated for his first career back-to-back starts, but he will instead take a night off to allow DeSmith to make his NHL debut for the Penguins. With Matt Murray (personal) away from the team for an indefinite period of time, Jarry could be between the posts frequently in the upcoming schedule, with his chance likely coming Saturday against the Sharks.
