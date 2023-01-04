Jarry (lower body) did not join the Penguins for their two-game road trip, Pens Inside Scoop reports Wednesday.

With Jarry back in Pittsburgh, he for sure won't be an option against Vegas or Arizona on Thursday or Sunday, respectively. The British Columbia native hit a bit of a rough patch before the Winter Classic, going 1-2-1 with a 3.51 GAA in his previous four contests. In Jarry's stead, Casey DeSmith will likely start both games during the desert road trip.