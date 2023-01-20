Jarry (lower body) was activated off the injured reserve list Friday, Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports.

Jarry, who was last in goal Jan. 2, has a 15-5-4 record, 2.75 GAA and .918 save percentage in 25 contests this season. Dustin Tokarski was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in a corresponding move, which leaves Pittsburgh with two goaltenders on its active roster. Jarry is consequently expected to either serve as the starter or backup Friday versus Ottawa.