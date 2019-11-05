Jarry stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Matt Murray early in the second period during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

Coming into the game with the Penguins down 3-0, it looked like Jarry might get a win after Pittsburgh scored four straight goals, but he then allowed two of his own in the third period before Boston finished the night with an empty-netter. As a result, Jarry got saddled with the loss, and he's now 1-3-0 on the season -- albeit with an impressive 2.26 GAA and .929 save percentage in limited duty.