Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Offers no relief Monday
Jarry stopped 12 of 14 shots after replacing Matt Murray early in the second period during Monday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.
Coming into the game with the Penguins down 3-0, it looked like Jarry might get a win after Pittsburgh scored four straight goals, but he then allowed two of his own in the third period before Boston finished the night with an empty-netter. As a result, Jarry got saddled with the loss, and he's now 1-3-0 on the season -- albeit with an impressive 2.26 GAA and .929 save percentage in limited duty.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Career-high 45 saves in loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Can't match Fleury in Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In line to start•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Records win in season debut•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Set for 2019 debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.