Jarry (face) is considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's matchup with Los Angeles with coach Mike Sullivan telling reporters, "There is no real update. He's continuing to be evaluated right now. I would say his status is day to day," per Pens Inside Scoop.

Sullivan confirmed that Jarry was struck in the face by the puck after getting his helmet knocked off by Anaheim's Adam Henrique, according to Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. This could further complicate Jarry's chances of suiting up versus the Kings on top of the possible concussion concerns. If Jarry can't go, Magnus Hellberg figures to get the start while Joel Blomqvist could serve as the No. 2 option.