Jarry gave up five goals on 32 shots in a 5-0 loss to the Sharks on Saturday.

The Penguins' skid reached six games as a team, and their offense hit a new low. Jarry suffered his third straight defeat, falling to 20-11-1 with a 2.31 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 32 appearances. Expect head coach Mike Sullivan to keep rotating Jarry and Matt Murray evenly -- the two netminders have alternated for the last 12 contests.