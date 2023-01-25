Jarry (upper body) will be sidelined for the Penguins' next two games in the lead-up to the All-Star break, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports Wednesday.

Jarry was expected to suit up against the Panthers on Tuesday before being scratched from the lineup just before puck drop. Instead, the team was forced to use Casey DeSmith between the pipes without a backup. With Jarry on the shelf once again, the team elevated Dustin Tokarski from the minors who could challenge DeSmith for game action.