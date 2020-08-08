Jarry made 20 saves during Friday's 2-0 loss to the Canadiens in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

Montreal's final goal was scored into an empty net. With the Penguins trying to stay alive in the playoffs, the Jarry came up big in his first career postseason start, matching Carey Price stop for stop until the third period, when Artturi Lehkonen went wide and drew the 25-year-old out of position before banking the puck in off a Pittsburgh defender from behind the net. Jarry outplayed Matt Murray during the regular season, and he'll head into 2020-21 with a chance to take over the No. 1 job for the Penguins on a more permanent basis.