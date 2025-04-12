Jarry stopped 26 of 28 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

Jarry earned his fourth win in five starts. It didn't start well, as he gave up a goal to Erik Haula just 15 seconds into the game and then another tally to Ondrej Palat at 6:17 of the first period. The Penguins' offense picked up after that, and Jarry was sharp between the pipes to close out the win. The 29-year-old is up to 16-11-6 with a 3.12 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 35 outings. The Penguins' last two games of the season are at home -- they face the Bruins on Sunday and the Capitals on Thursday.