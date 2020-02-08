Jarry will protect the road goal Saturday versus the Panthers, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Matt Murray has made the last two starts, but Jarry will get back in the blue paint Saturday. Jarry's hot performance from earlier in the season has tapered off a bit, as he's posted a .906 save percentage and 4-3-1 record in 2020. He'll have his hands full in this matchup, as the Panthers rank third with 3.89 goals per home game.