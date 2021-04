Jarry will start in Sunday's road game versus the Devils, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry has been impressive over the last month, recording a .919 save percentage and a 6-1-1 record. Both of his losses in that stretch were against the Devils despite stopping 65 of 70 shots -- a .929 save percentage. The Devils are in sell mode, and they've lost four of their last five games despite scoring 18 total goals in that stretch.