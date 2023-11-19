Jarry allowed three goals on 33 shots in a 4-2 loss to Carolina on Saturday.

The game was tight throughout, and in fact, it was tied 2-2 until Seth Jarvis tipped-in the eventual winner at 11:52 of the third. Jarry has lost two straight and allowed eight goals in that span after winning four straight, including two by shutout. His game has been a bit of a pendulum, swinging from strong to wrong. The Pens are just three points from a wild card spot, so they will use the hottest hand. Alex Nedeljkovic (lower body) has returned from injury and is hot off the heels of an AHL win where he scored a goal. Jarry could be on the bench Wednesday if the netminding sniper performs well Sunday.