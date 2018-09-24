Jarry turned aside all 20 shots faced in Pittsburgh's 3-2 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Jarry came in midway through the second period of Sunday's contest, relieving starter Casey DeSmith who conceded three goals on 13 shots. Meanwhile, Jarry was perfect in relief duty, turning aside every shot fired his way. A season ago, the native of Surrey, BC appeared in 26 games -- 23 starts -- and posted a 14-6-2 record. As of now, the backup job is Jarry's to lose.