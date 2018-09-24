Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Perfect in second-half showing
Jarry turned aside all 20 shots faced in Pittsburgh's 3-2 loss to Detroit on Sunday.
Jarry came in midway through the second period of Sunday's contest, relieving starter Casey DeSmith who conceded three goals on 13 shots. Meanwhile, Jarry was perfect in relief duty, turning aside every shot fired his way. A season ago, the native of Surrey, BC appeared in 26 games -- 23 starts -- and posted a 14-6-2 record. As of now, the backup job is Jarry's to lose.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will play Sunday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Strong start Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Inks two-year deal with Pittsburgh•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Served qualifying offer•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Recalled in bulk transaction•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...