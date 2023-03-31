Jarry stopped all 28 shots, leading the Penguins to a 2-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.

Starting his first game since Mar 22 against Colorado, Jarry was unbeatable, stopping all 28 shots he faced. This marks back-to-back wins for Jarry as he looks to shake off a rough month of March where he posted a 4-3-1 record with a 4.04 GAA and a .861 save percentage. Saturday versus Boston marks his next potential start.